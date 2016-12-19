At a practical level, if clinically relevant cytopenias do not exist, such as severe neutropenia or thrombocytopenia, it is unlikely this stage will change clinical management. If the dog is severely neutropenic, wide-spectrum antibiotics and non-immunosuppressive chemotherapy with L-asparaginase will often be the first step, followed by the protocol chosen until neutrophil count recovers. It is generally important to be aggressive as adequate production of platelets and white and red blood cells will not be re-established until a large percentage of malignant cells are eliminated from the bone marrow. Some studies advocate for a benefit in the use of infusions of cytosine arabinoside as part of the induction protocols for stage V LSA20.