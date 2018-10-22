Tactics to aid management of this include creating a bedroom for the cat to be put into at night. When the owner goes to bed, the cat is given a tasty treat/supper and put into its bedroom as well. All resources the cat needs are also present in this room, which could be the owner’s kitchen, bathroom or spare bedroom. A synthetic feline facial pheromone preparation, with or without a valerian-containing diffuser, may also help provide a sense of calm and reassurance for the cat. Any vocalisation is not acknowledged or rewarded by the owner. The door to the cat’s room is opened in the morning after the owner wakes up.