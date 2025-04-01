However, even in the symptomatic phase of MMVD, a degree of controversy on the utility of ACE-i still exists. Indeed, one study showed that the addition of an ACE-i to pimobendan and furosemide did not have any beneficial effect on survival time in dogs with CHF secondary to MMVD (Wess et al, 2020). This lack of beneficial effect could be explained by the so called “aldosterone breakthrough” phenomenon, which refers to refers to an unexpected increase in aldosterone levels despite the chronic use of ACE-i.