The outcome following treatment with either hypofractionated or fractionated radiation therapy is very encouraging. The majority of tumours will respond to radiation therapy, with complete responses observed in eight per cent of dogs (such as resolution of palpable tumour) and partial responses in 69 per cent of dogs (such as tumour volume decreases in size by more than 50 per cent). However, it can take between six to 22 months to achieve the maximal reduction in tumour size. Importantly, the duration of this response is excellent, with no tumour progression in 80 per cent of dogs at one year and 72 per cent at three years after irradiation.