Advantages Disadvantages

Medical management: thioureylenes • Readily available.

• Initially less expensive than curative treatment options.

• Fairly rapid onset of action – most patients euthyroid within a few weeks.

• Most cats suffer no side effects of treatment, even with very long-term use.

• Can be titrated “to effect”; especially helpful in cats that have concurrent chronic kidney disease.

• Reversible – especially an advantage in cats with concurrent kidney disease where any treatment for hyperthyroidism can cause a worsening in their kidney function.

• Very helpful in stabilising a patient in preparation for surgical treatment or while awaiting radioiodine.

• No hospitalisation, sedation or anaesthesia required.

• Hypothyroidism is rare with medical treatment and can be easily corrected by reducing the dose of medication. • Side effects can be serious in some patients and may require withdrawal of medication.

• Regular monitoring, including blood tests, is recommended so that any side effects can be identified and treated quickly.

• The medication does not cure the condition, so treatment is required for the rest of the cat’s life.

• Treatment monitoring is required to ensure the correct dose of medication is being given – over time, the required dose of medication may change.

• Some studies have suggested compliance with long-term medical treatment can be a problem, making medical management less effective in the long term compared to curative treatment options such as radioiodine.

• Hyperthyroid cats can be difficult to medicate, so long-term treatment can be hard work.

• Very occasionally, some cats are resistant to the thioureylene drugs, meaning they may need very high doses or an alternative treatment to control their illness.

• The cost of medication and check-ups can be more expensive than curative options in the long term.

Nutritional management • Readily available.

• Initially less expensive than curative treatment options.

• No side effects reported (other than reduced renal function, which can occur with any treatment for hyperthyroidism).

• No need for anti-thyroid medication in those cats that accept the food.

• Reversible – especially an advantage in cats with concurrent kidney disease where any treatment for hyperthyroidism can cause a worsening in their kidney function.

• Very helpful in stabilising a patient in preparation for surgical treatment or while awaiting radioiodine.

• No hospitalisation, sedation or anaesthesia required.

• Easier to administer than medication. • Successful management depends on 100 per cent compliance to the food.

• Limited information available on long-term use.

• It can take up to 12 weeks to achieve euthyroidism (slower than anti-thyroid medications).

• The food does not cure the condition, so treatment is required for the rest of the cat’s life.

• Not ideal for multi-cat households (supplementation of healthy cats recommended if it is not possible to feed their normal food).

• Many treats and some nutritional supplements contain iodine and are therefore “banned”; cats that are keen hunters may have poor control if they eat their prey.

• Some water sources may contain iodine, which could affect efficacy.

• Long-term compliance may be an issue.

• Some cats will not accept the food.

• Some cats do not fully respond to the food.

• Not an ideal food for cats in International Renal Interest Society stage 3 or 4 kidney disease.

• The cost of food and check-ups can be more expensive than curative options in the long term.

Surgical thyroidectomy • Available in most practices.

• Potentially curative with no further requirement for anti-thyroid medication.

• Straightforward surgery in many patients.

• Rapidly effective.

• Short hospitalisation period (typically a few days). • Requires general anaesthesia.

• Technically more difficult than other treatments.

• Only possible if the thyroid nodule is accessible to surgical removal (most cases).

• Can be expensive.

• Complications, especially to the parathyroid glands, are possible and can be life-threatening (hypoparathyroidism).

• Recurrence possible if not all of the abnormal tissue is removed.

• Occasional permanent hypothyroidism requiring supplemental thyroid hormones.