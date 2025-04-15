Most of the degenerative encephalopathies were thought to be lysosomal storage disease or cerebellar cortical degeneration, which manifested as intention head tremors. Intention head tremors were also seen in cats with PSS and thiamine deficiency. The most common intoxication associated with tremor was permethrin poisoning. A few cats had an idiopathic head tremor. The authors note that presentation can differ with different aetiologies, which can help in diagnosis.