Middle-aged and old cats with signs of CDS were fed either a control or test diet for 12 months. The test diet included antioxidants, arginine, B vitamins, and fish oil with eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). All added nutrients except vitamin C, DHA and EPA were included in the control diet in amounts adequate, but less than in the test diet. The cats fed the test diet had better learning, memory and executive functions than control-fed cats. The cats needed to consume nutrients at higher than their daily requirements to protect against cognitive decline (Pan et al, 2013).