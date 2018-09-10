The PROTECT Study13 is one of the largest double-blinded, placebo-controlled veterinary studies to date, which investigated the use of pimobendan versus placebo for treatment of preclinical DCM in Dobermanns. Pimobendan prolonged the preclinical phase and extended survival time by approximately nine months compared to placebo. Additionally, no increased risk of SCD or proarrhythmia was seen in the pimobendan group. The data supported the use of pimobendan in Dobermanns with preclinical DCM, so rationale exists for its use across other large breeds for this reason. Importantly, assessment for the presence of preclinical DCM requires echocardiography with or without 24-hour Holter ECG, the latter dependent on the breed. An ongoing study (SHIELD) is assessing the efficacy of pimobendan in preclinical DCM in other large to giant breeds.