E-point–to–septal–separation was shown to be a reliable variable of systolic function to differentiate DCM-affected from DCM-free deerhounds. Cut-off values of more than 6.5mm in the Dobermann and more than 9.8mm in the deerhound have been suggested to help diagnose DCM; although, the latter needs to be validated in deerhounds4,29. This also highlights the importance of using breed-specific echocardiographic reference intervals when available, due to the large variation in heart size and shape between various breeds.