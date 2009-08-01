Diagnosis

When discospondylitis is suspected, urine and blood culture should be performed, as they are positive in up to 50 per cent and 75 per cent respectively; serology for brucellosis should also be performed in view of its zoonotic potential (Thomas, 2000). Collection of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is indicated in animals with neurologic deficits. The CSF white blood cell count may be normal, or may be elevated, with an increase in polymorphonucleated neutrophils in CSF from animals with meningitis or myelitis (LeCouter, 2006). Presumptive diagnosis of discospondylitis is frequently made before radiographic signs appear, based on the clinical findings. Definitive diagnosis is usually made on evaluation of discospondylitis signs on the survey radiographs. However, radiographic changes have been reported to lag behind the onset of clinical signs by four to six weeks (Kornegay et al, 1990; Moore 1992). Moreover, most of the time the radiographic features associated with discospondylitis are nonspecific, and differentials, such as neoplasia or severe spondylosis, should always be considered (Gonzalo-Orden et al, 2000). Radiographic findings on which the diagnosis of discospondylitis is based include rarefaction of bone, collapse of disc space, proliferative bony changes adjacent to the intervertebral disc space and sclerosis at the margins of bone rarefaction (Figure 1). Reaction to infection of the vertebral bodies and disc spaces is evidenced as osteolysis, sclerosis and vertebral spur formation.