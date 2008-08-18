This is one of the reasons why it is incredibly important to weigh cats every time they visit the clinic, because this way a veterinarian can probably pick up the weight loss before the owner does. I have often picked up mild hyperthyroidism on a senior cat health screen during an annual wellness examination (otherwise known as the yearly vaccine appointment) in a cat that the owner perceived to be healthy, but that had some mild weight loss over the preceding year. Some hyperthyroid cats may show an “apathetic” form of the disease that presents with anorexia, rather than polyphagia. Some cats with hyperthyroidism may show excessive grooming, as opposed to the classic unkempt appearance of a hyperthyroid cat. Therefore, it is also a good idea to do a thyroid check in an older cat presented for selfinduced alopecia.