When diagnosed and treated appropriately, the prognosis for cases of tracheal rupture is excellent. Surgical correction is required, and general anaesthesia and maintenance of an adequate airway may require specialist facilities in some cases. However, excision of damaged tracheal rings and anastamosis of the two ends is generally completely successful. There are approximately 40 tracheal rings in cats – it has been reported in dogs that up to 25-50 per cent of the trachea can be removed with successful anastamosis of the ends (without dehiscence or stenosis) and it would be assumed that the same would be true in cats, although this has not been studied. Certainly, 20-25 per cent of the trachea has been removed without complications in some reported cases. Where there is any tension on the trachea, it is possible to suture some tape between the mandible and the manubrium of the cat for seven to 14 days postoperatively, to prevent over-extension of the neck (with the increased risk of dehiscence).