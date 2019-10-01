This suggests a need exists for more information on education of obesity and its health implications, but that it may also need to be provided in areas other than veterinary clinics. When owners are asked how they heard about the events, the vast majority said it was via Facebook or Twitter and it may be we actually need to focus more on social media to get our point across about obesity in dogs (and other pets), and even to advertise free or reduced fee nurse clinics as a way of enticing owners to visit their local practice.