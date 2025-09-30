Jim et al6 performed a study to assess whether dogs of different ages could form reputations regarding humans by observing them interact with other humans or through direct interactions involving food. A group of 40 dogs was included in the study. For the eavesdropping experiment, dogs observed two humans interacting with another dog – one human was selfish and withheld food, and the other was generous and fed the dog. For the direct experiment, the dogs interacted directly with the selfish and generous humans. Analyses showed that dogs of all age groups did not significantly prefer the generous party over the selfish party after either the direct or indirect experiences.