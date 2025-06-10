Furthermore, the signs of joint pain in younger dogs do appear, clinically, to be different to those of older dogs. In this cohort, the emphasis was on adaptations of function rather than impaired function, which is more obvious in older dogs; for example, young dogs with hip OA and pain may still be able to go on walks without tiring, still be able to go up and down stairs, and still able to play, while older dogs with hip OA and pain may show obvious impairment in performing these activities.