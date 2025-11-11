This has led to work at the University of Liverpool, demonstrating that the incidence of E granulosus is much more widespread in the UK than previously thought. Marisol Collins, speaking at the 2025 BSAVA Congress, presented data showing out of 46 sheep farms sampled, 17% of dogs were positive for Echinococcus species copro-antigen, and 11% had dogs positive for E granulosus copro-DNA. Positive cases were more likely to be found in Wales, but cases were also found in north-east England, Northern Ireland and eastern Scotland. Northern Ireland has previously been thought to be free of the parasite; the results raise the possibility that this might not be the case.