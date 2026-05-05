Patients are positioned in dorsal recumbency and the area around the prepuce is clipped and appropriately scrubbed (Figure 6). The bladder is emptied and then an initial flexible urethrocystoscopy is performed, with constant irrigation of warmed fluid via the working channel of the endoscope, to confirm the diagnosis. While some cases are very obvious, in many males the stenotic opening is very difficult to see and hidden in the mucosal folds of the urethra. Equally, the prostatic ducts open in a similar area and are easy to confuse for a small ectopic opening to the untrained eye (Figure 7). A very meticulous interrogation is, therefore, required to identify the opening (Figure 8). Once this is established, a hydrophilic guide wire is inserted into the working channel and advanced through the ectopic opening into the ureter. Fluoroscopy can be used at this stage to demonstrate that the wire is indeed passing into the ureter and to chart the anatomy.