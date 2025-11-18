If the seizure activity persists after the initial dose of benzodiazepine has been administered, one to two further doses can be administered. However, further boluses beyond this are unlikely to have a therapeutic effect if the first three have been unsuccessful. Furthermore, a risk of CNS and cardiorespiratory depression exists with repeated administrations. Therefore, an alternative antiseizure medication should be started, such as phenobarbital and/or levetiracetam. It is also important to remember that the anticonvulsant effect of benzodiazepines is only around 20 minutes in duration, and so a longer-acting antiseizure medication should be administered regardless.