Although it is unlikely R sanguineus would currently establish outdoor endemic populations in the UK, it can complete its life cycle in three months, which has allowed it to infest UK homes in a similar way to fleas (Hansford et al, 2015). This is a concern, as these ticks may carry zoonotic pathogens such as Rickettsia conorii. Records of R sanguineus received by the Tick Surveillance Scheme are increasing each year and, in the past two years, two house infestations have been confirmed (Hansford et al, 2017).