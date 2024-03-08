8 Mar
In the past two decades, veterinary professionals have become excellent at recognising and assessing pain in animals.
Karen Walsh joins the Vet Times Podcast once more to discuss current and future analgesia developments.
This podcast accompanies her article from Vet Times (Volume 54, Issue 08, Pages 7-9), “Companion animal analgesia – overview of latest thinking”.
One of the three directors and owners of Eye Veterinary Clinic, Karen is both an RCVS and a European specialist in anaesthesia and analgesia. She divides her time between ensuring the smooth running of Eye Veterinary Clinic and overseeing anaesthetics and pain management for its patients.
Her special interest is advanced training in veterinary anaesthesia for nurses and veterinary surgeons, and she is always happy to give advice to colleagues to help them keep their patients safe.