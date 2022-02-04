4 Feb
Otitis – whether externa, media or interna – is painful for the pet, and can be frustrating for their carers and vets.
Offering some valuable information on this clinical presentation, Diana Ferreira joins us for episode 66 of the Vet Times Podcast.
Diana graduated in 2010 from the University of Lisbon Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. In 2012 she started a three-year residency programme in veterinary dermatology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona Clinical Veterinary Hospital.
Dr Ferreira obtained a European College of Veterinary Dermatology diploma in 2016 and joined the AHT the same year. Diana now works as a veterinary dermatologist at the One Vet Group in Portugal.