29 Apr
Pain is defined by the International Association for the Study of Pain as “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with, or resembling that associated with, actual or potential tissue damage”.
Companion animal pain physiology, and its classification, is complex and dynamic. In this Vet Times podcast, Nuria Quesada Vicent discusses definitions, treatment options and important considerations for vets.
She has written an article in Vet Times (VT52.14, Pages 6-12), “Pain relief in companion animals – an update on all of the options”, which looks at the topics covered in this podcast more comprehensively.
Nuria graduated from the Complutense University of Madrid in 2012. After working for five years in two referral hospitals in Spain, Nuria undertook a small animal anaesthesia internship at Pride Veterinary Centre in Derby.
She then did a locum role for six months at the University of Glasgow, and in 2019, started the three-year training programme in anaesthesia and analgesia at the RVC.