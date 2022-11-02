2 Nov
This winter marks 10 years since the first cases of cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy – commonly known as Alabama rot – in the UK. Since then, almost 300 cases have been confirmed across 47 UK counties. The disease has a 90% mortality rate.
As research into the disease continues, we’re joined by David Walker of Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire. David is the UK’s foremost authority on the disease – and in this podcast, he takes us on a journey from when it was first recognised in the US in the 1980s, through to its emergence in the UK and trends seen with cases. He also discusses the ongoing research.
During this podcast, David refers to images and an animation in the webinar. This can be watched in our new Alabama rot collection on Vet Times CPD+, alongside a gallery of images and additional resources.
David is an RCVS, American and European board-recognised specialist in small animal internal medicine. He graduated at the RVC and completed a one-year rotating internship at its Queen Mother Hospital for Animals.
After a year in first opinion practice, David returned to RVC to undertake a three-year residency in small animal internal medicine, which he completed in 2008. David passed the certifying examination of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) in the same year, thus becoming an ACVIM diplomate and American-recognised specialist in small animal internal medicine.
Following his residency training, David remained at the RVC as a lecturer in small animal internal medicine and has worked in private referral practice since 2009. He Anderson Moores to head the medicine service in 2011.
He is interested in all aspects of internal medicine, but particularly gastroenterology and endocrinology.
In 2019, David was made a fellow of the RCVS for meritorious contributions to clinical practice. Fellowship is the highest status of membership of the college and is awarded for outstanding contributions to the veterinary profession.