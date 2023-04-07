7 Apr
Osteoarthritis (OA) affects a fifth of all dogs aged one year or older, and treatment and ongoing management must be carefully planned and reviewed by vets.
To delve into this topic, Ross Allan – clinical director of referrals at Pets’n’Vets Glasgow – joins the Vet Times Podcast.
Having graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2001, Ross went on to gain a BSAVA Certificate in Small Animal Surgery in 2014 and RCVS Advanced Practitioner status in 2015.
Ross is a partner in The Pets’n’Vets Family in Glasgow, where he leads Roundhouse Referrals surgical team, widening access to advanced veterinary surgery in the west of Scotland through innovative services such as ‘Fixed Price Fix’ TPLO+ surgery.
Working within the Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, Ross is familiar with the challenges and reward in effectively supporting owners and treating pets with osteoarthritis.