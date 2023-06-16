16 Jun
Canine atopic dermatitis is a chronic and common inflammatory and pruritic skin condition requiring lifelong management and owner cooperation.
To discuss risk factors concerning causes and maintaining management, Victoria Robinson joins this Vet Times Podcast.
She also joined with Matt McHale to provide a case-by-case guide to treating this frustrating skin condition. “Atopic dermatitis treatment options” first appeared in Vet Times 53.20, pages 6-9, and is now available online within our CPD+ dermatology collection.
Tori graduated from The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies (R[D]SVS) at the University of Edinburgh in 2008.
After several years in general practice she completed a rotating internship at The University of Liverpool before completing residency training with Hilary Jackson and Peter Forsythe at The Dermatology Referral Service in Glasgow. She re-joined R(D)SVS in August 2022.