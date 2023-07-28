28 Jul
Increasingly milder winters and wetter summers are already benefiting some parasites, while vet professionals will also need to be across the increased risks of novel vector-borne pathogens posed by a warming climate.
Ian Wright discusses possible impacts and effects of climate changes on UK pet parasites in this Vet Times Podcast.
An accompanying article, due to appear in issue 31 of Vet Times (Volume 53, Issue 31), will be online in due course.
Ian is a practising vet and co-owner of The Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
He has a master’s degree in veterinary parasitology and is head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland, guidelines director for ESCCAP Europe, and editorial board member for Companion Animal and VetCPD Journal.