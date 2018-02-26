IE can impact considerably on the lifestyle of owners of affected dogs. The onset of epilepsy may be related to behavioural changes, which can impact on the pet and owner relationship, and quality of life29. Recurrent epileptic seizure activity associated with IE is unpredictable and can be linked with dramatic clinical manifestations, such as loss of consciousness, recumbency, tonic-clonic movements of limbs and jaw, hypersalivation, urination and defaecation, followed by transient blindness, aggressive behaviour and ataxia.