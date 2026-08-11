The standard dose is approximately 20mg/kg to 30mg/kg every eight hours. A starting loading dose of 60mg/kg is often administered. Levetiracetam appears to be effective in preventing cluster seizures when administered as “pulse therapy”. It is given intravenously (in hospital settings) or orally (at home, as soon as the dog can safely swallow following the first seizure) at a dose of 60mg/kg, and then administered every 8 hours at the dose of 30mg/kg for 48 hours before treatment is discontinued (as long as seizures have stopped).