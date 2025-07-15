The parasite is not endemic in some of these regions, but mapping showing their presence has led veterinary professionals to include heartworm in their differentials for cardiopulmonary disease. It also raises awareness that the parasite may establish as the climate warms, with both vector and parasite being present, enabling it to complete its life cycle. A similar situation is occurring with Leishmania species in northern Europe. Although the sand fly vector is not endemic, large numbers of cases are being seen in the UK, Germany and other northern European countries due to pet relocation (Miro et al, 2021). This makes consideration of Leishmania species as a differential in cats and dogs, with relevant clinical signs essential.