A treatment plan should be formed around the prevention of toxic metabolite conversion, reversal of electrolyte and acid base disturbances, and maintaining renal function. IV fluid therapy should be administered along with an antidote. Both ethanol and fomepizole act directly on alcohol dehydrogenase. This prevents metabolisation of toxic metabolites, allowing unmetabolised EG to be excreted renally. Fomepizole is more effective and safer to use than ethanol1. Fomepizole is very expensive and cats require around six times the dose in comparison to dogs8.