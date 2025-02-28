28 February 2025
Forty per cent of dogs with osteoarthritis (OA) are obese1. The biomechanical stress of excess weight is thought to be a primary contributor to the pathogenesis and progression of OA. In addition to the biomechanical stress, the constant low-grade inflammation associated with obesity may play a role in the development and progression of OA2,3.
Weight loss has been shown to improve the signs of OA in dogs4–13. Omega-3s from fish oil provide clinical benefit by helping control inflammation and by reducing the expression and activity of cartilage proteoglycan-degrading enzymes14.
Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility has the nutritional attributes of Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic and Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d.
Study by Christmann U, Becvarova I, Werre S and Meyer H (2017). J Vet Intern Med 31(237).
