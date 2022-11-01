Register
Login
+
News
View all news
Vets news
Vet Nursing news
Business news
+ More
Videos
Podcasts
Clinical
View all clinical
Small animal
Livestock
Equine
Exotics
Jobs
Vet Times jobs home
All Jobs
Your ideal job
Post a job
About
Contact Us
For Advertisers
News
Clinical
Jobs
Vets
All Vets news
Small animal
Livestock
Equine
Exotic
Wellbeing at work
Opinion
Vet Nursing
All Vet Nursing news
Small animal
Livestock
Equine
Exotic
Wellbeing at work
Opinion
Business
All Business news
Human resources
Big 6
Sustainability
Finance
Digital
Practice profiles
Practice developments
+ More
Videos
Podcasts
1 Nov
Examples of cutaneous lesions caused by Alabama rot
Share
An innocuous-looking, exudative lesion distal the carpal pad of a border collie that had confirmed CRGV.
The lesions on the carpal pad of the same dog pictured above, following clipping and cleaning. A couple of days later, the dog presented with acute kidney injury.
A well-demarcated ulcerative lesion on the medial thigh of a dog.
An example of interdigital lesions.
About 75% of CRGV lesions are found on distal limbs.
An erosive lesion on the digital pad of a dog with CRGV.
A toe lesion caused by CRGV.
A severe lesion affecting the medial antebrachium of a confirmed case.
Two examples of tongue lesions.