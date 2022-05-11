Similar to Labrador retrievers, it is most common in working farm dogs or those involved in strenuous activities such as agility, flyball or those that retrieve tennis balls over a long period of time. The key differences between BCC and EIC in Labrador retrievers are that the majority of border collies (up to 85%) exhibit changes in mentation such as being disorientated, distracted or dull (Taylor et al, 2016a). The ataxia is different in that it often has a vestibular quality (that is, dogs show a loss of balance to one side) and tends to affect all four legs rather than just the pelvic limbs.