Health checks and screening relevant dogs with relevant histories. These include dogs that have been imported and those with clinical signs and dogs that have links with imported dogs (breeding or close contact). Dogs with a travel history and relevant clinical signs should also be tested. Quantitative serology is useful as a screening tool and to then track courses of infection. PCR from affected skin and lymph nodes is also useful. Blood PCR can carry a relatively low sensitivity, but conjunctival swab PCR may be useful as an adjunct to serology. Because Leishmania infections are known to have long incubation periods, and no test is 100% sensitive, owners should be advised to re-test their imported pets for infection six months after importation and ideally for at least two years after importation.