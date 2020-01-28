Anaemia and thrombocytopenia. Babesia species infection can lead to immune-mediated haemolytic anaemia in dogs, with subsequent regenerative anaemias developing. These most commonly are acute, and typically present pale mucous membranes, icterus, fever and hepato-splenomegaly. Associated depression and anorexia may be present, as well as dark brown urine associated with haemoglobinuria (Figure 3). Concurrent thrombocytopenia may be present with petechiation on the gums, spontaneous bleeding or bruising (Figure 4). Imported and travelled dogs with these signs should raise suspicion of Babesia species infection. Travel history will often be present for acute infections, but may have occurred months or years previously – as infection with Babesia species is often lifelong and relapses of clinical disease common. Anaplasma platys is a cause of cyclic thrombocytopenia in dogs, so this should be considered as differential diagnosis in travelled dogs suffering from recurrent bouts of thrombocytopenia. It is also a common sign in chronic ehrlichiosis.