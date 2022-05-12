12 May
Increasing numbers of worms and worm-like parasites are being reported in dogs imported to the UK from southern and eastern Europe. All of them are zoonoses with the potential to establish in the UK.
In response, the APHA has teamed up with the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland for a surveillance project that will aim to map their distribution and prevalence across the country.
In this webinar, Ian Wright, head of ESCCAP UK and Ireland, discusses these parasites – including their clinical signs, diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, Michele Macrelli and Gillian Diesel, both from the APHA, discuss the surveillance of these parasites and how veterinary teams across the UK can submit samples to the project.