Prof Lascelles: I am, but I also believe we need to shift our approach to pain management. Instead of short-term interventions when pain is severe, sustained pain relief allows pets to remain active, which supports weight management and muscle strength. These considerations are interlinked; continuous provision of pain relief allows these dogs to further improve. If we have a multimodal approach, it may be that we don’t need lifelong therapy with every aspect of that, but that we can start to back off some of those therapies, potentially some of the drug therapies. I don’t want this to be a confusing message, we need prolonged administration to get these animals back to where they should be; that doesn’t necessarily mean lifelong, but it does mean we need to be regularly reassessing these animals for their need for everything we are providing and whether we need anything additional. So, yes, I’m very comfortable using mAbs in younger* OA patients, but that does not necessarily mean I’m committing to lifelong continuous therapy with them.