You have a suspicion of pain, what do you do now?
Around 1 in 4 young dogs had signs of radiographic OA and joint pain on examination, in a prospective study.1
The average age of OA diagnosis is 10.5, so dogs could be spending years in pain2…
You need to structure your thoughts to effectively communicate your suspicions to the owner. They may be surprised, upset, angry or embarrassed. It’s time to go slowly and methodically.
If you are considering Galliprant, you will want to be able to discuss it in consults, so what do pet owners need to know?
Galliprant specifically targets the key OA pain mediator EP4 (which belongs to a hormone-like family of lipids or fats called prostanoids)5. Traditional NSAID painkillers target COX which indirectly blocks EP4 but also target prostanoids not related to OA pain4. Galliprant precisely targets EP4 and OA pain, sparing other prostanoids with key functions5.
…This means it can be used to detect and treat pain at the start of the OA journey6-8 and it can help protect dogs from side effects seen with COX inhibition9,10.
Glossary: COX, cyclooxygenase; NSAID, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory; OA, osteoarthritis.
