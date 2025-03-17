Legal category POM-V (UK) POM (IE). Refer to the product packaging and leaflets for information about side e_ects, precautions, warnings and contraindications. Further information is available from the Summary of Product Characteristics or datasheet. Advice should always be sought from the medicine prescriber. Prescription decisions are for the person issuing the prescription alone. For further information call Elanco Animal Health on +44(0)1256 353131 or write to: Elanco UK AH limited, Form 2, Bartley Way, Bartley Wood Business Park, Hook, RG27 9XA.