With regards to muscular innervation (Table 1), the palpebral branch of the auriculopalpebral nerve of the facial nerve (cranial nerve [CN] VII) innervates the levator anguli oculi medialis, retractor anguli oculi lateralis and orbicularis oculi muscles. The levator palpebrae superioris muscle is innervated by the oculomotor nerve (CN III). The malaris muscle is innervated by the dorsal buccal branch of the facial nerve (CN VII). Müller’s muscle is under sympathetic control. The main sensation of the canine eyelid skin is provided by several branches of the trigeminal nerve (CN V).