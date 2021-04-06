The study by Newkirk and Rohrbach has reported that most of the affected cats were still alive for at least six months to eight years after diagnosis and no recurrence was reported even when an incomplete surgical margin was achieved (Newkirk and Rohrbach, 2009). This is consistent with a more recent study specifically focused on periocular feline MCT that described a 5% recurrence rate of solitary tumours with incomplete surgical margins (Montgomery et al, 2010).