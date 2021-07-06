Figure 20a. Lip to lid transposition graft. The upper lip and the lip commissure is used to repair the large eyelid defect after full‑thickness excision of the neoplasm involving the upper eyelid and lateral canthus. A marker pen is used to outline the incisions. Figure 20b. A full‑thickness dissection of the lip is performed; this oral mucosa junction will play a role as the new eyelid margin. The dissection is followed by separation of the skin and subdermal plexus from the deeper structures to allow the flap to be rotated to the eyelid defect. Releasing skin incisions are made ventral to the lower eyelid to connect the two areas. The incised skin between the eyelid defect and the lip pedicle is excised, and the flap is rotated into the defect. Figure 20c. The pedicle is sutured in place in two layers, started at the eyelid/flap margins by a modified tarsal plate suture and figure of eight suture. Figure 20d. Detail of the blepharoplasty.