Avoidance of invasive diagnostics in a stress-sensitive patient

Greater confidence in prioritising behavioural therapy

Ongoing monitoring alongside dietary management

A more contextual approach to GI care

This case highlights the value of combining objective biomarkers with clinical judgement and case context. Faecal calprotectin does not replace traditional diagnostics, but it can help guide when and how they are used. In practice, this supports a more balanced approach – one that considers not only what could be done, but what is most appropriate for the individual patient.