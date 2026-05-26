Understanding how and when to use blood products is an area that often gets overlooked in clinical education. That is why Pet Blood Bank continues to expand its educational offering, including articles, videos and CPD content on feline transfusion best practice. One stand-out resource is the webinar, “An introduction to feline transfusion medicine” by Anna Threlfall, specialist in small animal internal medicine at Davies Veterinary Specialists. This is available via the Pet Blood Bank website and provides an overview of the topic, including updates on what is new in feline blood medicine.