8 Feb 2010
VICKI BROWN describes a case study of a cat that presented with months of episodic lethargy and vomiting
A NINE-YEAR-OLD male neutered domestic shorthair cat (Figure 1) presented with a history of intermittent episodes of lethargy and anorexia over a few months.
During these episodes, the cat’s faeces were dark or brick coloured and slimy (Figure 2). It had also vomited bile two to three times on each occasion. The cat usually recovered spontaneously within a week to 10 days. However, the current episode had persisted for more than two weeks and the owner thought the bouts were becoming more frequent and more severe.
The cat was fed an ad-lib mixture of dried and tinned supermarket cat food. It was wormed every four to five months with praziquantel and kept up to date with its routine inoculations. The cat weighed 3.89kg.
On clinical examination the cat was bright and alert, but appeared to have lost weight. Hydration was normal and temperature, pulse and respiration were within normal limits. Abdominal palpation revealed hardened faeces, small masses and thickened loops of intestine.
Biochemistry showed a mildly raised urea of 15.3mmol/L (reference range 5-12.85mmol/L), hypoproteinaemia of 39g/L (57-89g/L), hypoalbuminaemia of 18g/L (29-39g/L) and hypoglobulinaemia of 21g/L (24-44g/L). All other biochemical parameters were within normal limits.
Elevated urea without increase in other renal parameters, and with a normal concentrated urine, suggests a recent meal or gastrointestinal bleeding. Hypoproteinaemia suggests a protein-losing nephropathy (PLN) or enteropathy (PLE); where both albumin and globulin are low, a PLE is more likely.
Haematology revealed a leucocytosis (32.6 × 109/L), a neutrophilia (17.6 × 109/L), a left shift (0.33 × 109/L) and eosinophilia (3.1 × 109/L).
All other haematological parameters were normal.
A neutrophilia with a left shift is a generalised finding with any inflammatory, infectious or immune-mediated disease. Eosinophilia in cats is common with enteritis. The other causes of eosinophilia (skin disease, chronic respiratory disease, allergies and parasitism) were unlikely in this case, given the history and findings on clinical examination.
Urinalysis showed a wellconcentrated urine at 1.055. Proteinuria was absent and all other urine parameters were normal. This showed that kidney function was normal and, therefore, a PLN was ruled out as the cause of hypoproteinaemia.
Faecal analysis showed some mucus (see Figure 2). It was negative for fat and starch, and there were no parasites or significant bacteria.
• Main differential diagnoses
– Inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD (eosinophilic enteritis or hypereosinophilic syndrome most likely);
– abdominal neoplasia (lymphosarcoma, adenocarcinoma, mast cell tumour);
– pancreatitis;
– dietary intolerance; and
– dietary indiscretion.
• Abdominal imaging
Both radiographs and ultrasonography did not reveal any abnormalities in this cat.
• FIV/FeLV
Serology for FIV and FeLV were negative.
The findings suggested a PLE with gastrointestinal bleeding. Intestinal biopsies were considered, but because of the hypoalbuminaemia it was thought that wound healing may be compromised.
Given the intermittent nature of the disease and the lack of abnormalities seen on abdominal imaging, abdominal neoplasia was considered unlikely. A diagnosis of hypereosinophilic syndrome requires the presence of more than 1,500 eosinophils/uL for six months, tissue infiltration and organ dysfunction due to eosinophils and a lack of a recognised aetiology. Therefore, a presumptive diagnosis of eosinophilic enteritis was made.
The cat was started on a lowallergy diet and prednisolone at an initial dose of 2mg/kg bid. Within three days the cat’s faeces had returned to normal, and at the end of one week, the cat had gained nearly 225g in weight.
After two weeks the dose of prednisolone was reduced to 1mg/kg bid.
The cat continued to do well – maintaining its appetite, weight gain and normal defecation. Repeat serum proteins showed near normoproteinaemia. After a further two weeks the dose of prednisolone was reduced to 1mg/kg sid, and two weeks later it was reduced to 1mg/kg alternate daily.
IBD is an infiltrative condition of the lamina propria, which can extend to involve the submucosa (Sturgess, 2000). Eosinophilic enteritis is similar to other IBDs, except that it is more likely to cause mucosal ulceration. Lymphocytic plasmacytic enteritis is the most common form of IBD in cats (Burrows, Batt and Sherding, 1995).
IBD can be classified into its various types according to histology, these are:
• lymphocytic/plasmacytic (most common form in cats);
• eosinophilic/ulcerative;
• granulocytic;
• neutrophilic;
• histiocytic;
• necrotic; and
• angiopathic.
IBD in cats may be idiopathic or secondary to a variety of other diseases, such as:
• food allergy;
• gluten sensitivity;
• nematode parasites;
• cryptosporidiosis;
• giardiasis;
• small intestinal bacterial overgrowth;
• Clostridium perfringens infection;
• campylobacteriosis;
• salmonellosis;
• hyperthyroidism;
• FeLV infection;
• FIV infection; and
• neoplasia (Sturgess, 2000).
These potential causes must be eliminated or considered very unlikely in light of the history and recent therapies before a diagnosis of idiopathic IBD is made. A diagnosis of IBD can only be confirmed by intestinal biopsy. At albumin levels under 15g/L, wound healing may be compromised and surgery is relatively contraindicated. As this patient’s protein levels were close to this level, it was decided to assess response to therapy rather than risk-taking intestinal biopsies.
Most cats with IBD present with chronic vomiting, which is often underestimated by owners as many cats will vomit outside. Diarrhoea is not consistently seen and, in some cases, cats show no gastrointestinal signs and present with unexplained weight loss, despite a good or sometimes increased appetite (Sturgess, 2000).
In most cases of IBD there is malabsorption, and, in advanced disease, PLE develops when damage to the intestinal mucosa allows leakage of serum proteins through the tight junctions into the lumen (Simpson, 2000). In this case, PLE had developed.
Significant PLE is more common in dogs than it is in cats (Sturgess, 2000).
Treatment is aimed at control rather than cure, and response to treatment is g auged by:
• the resolution of clinical signs;
• weight gain; and
• an increase in serum protein levels.
Vicki BrownJob Title