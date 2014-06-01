• Dermatophyte culture. This can be done in-house or sent away to an external laboratory. Remember to check the culture daily if done in-house – the colour change should happen at the same time as the fungal growth. If the fungal growth is not noticed and the colour change happens later, this is a false positive. If you are not confident in reading these then send them to a laboratory, which will also be able to tell you which species of fungal disease the animal has.