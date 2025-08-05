Use of some of the drugs in this article is under the veterinary medicine cascade.

This article appeared in Vet Times (2025), Volume 55, Issue 31, Pages 6-8

Senior cats: how practices can work with owners – another cat article from Lauren Demos

Author

Lauren Demos graduated from Murdoch University, Australia, and completed a feline medicine residency and obtained her specialist status in 2019; subsequently, she has practised in various niches of veterinary medicine around the world. She currently is a consultant in private practice, lecturing and teaching on various feline topics, as well as consulting for various veterinary businesses and non-profit organisations. Lauren has published on various wide-ranging topics in feline medicine, such as novel research into feline papillomavirus, and co-authored Cats For Dummies. She is passionate about feline internal medicine and integrating various therapeutic approaches of feline medicine to treat the feline patient in toto.