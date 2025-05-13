What do we know about prognosis?

Conroy et al (2018) examined survival after diagnosis of hypertension in 282 cats in the UK. Cats diagnosed as part of screening (due to pre-existing disease) had improved survival over those diagnosed due to clinical signs of hypertension (supporting the promotion of early diagnosis). Estimated median survival time of cats with seven or more days of follow up was 400 days (interquartile range 147-797). In this study, when the original larger group of cat consultations were analysed, a total of only 1 in 23 cats aged nine years or older had blood pressure assessed, showing room for improvement in identifying cases. The findings of this study support the experience that cats treated for hypertension can do well, with prolonged survival and good quality of life.