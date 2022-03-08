The narrow target of the lower-mid range can be difficult to achieve, and striving rigidly for this aim may lead to a frustrating situation where the TT 4 “yo-yos” between too high and too low. In some cases, it may be better to accept a TT 4 well into the lower half of (but still within) the reference range – if the patient is not azotaemic – in favour of losing owner compliance with dose adjustments and monitoring tests. The impact on the cat of repeated visits to monitor the effect of repeated dose changes also must be taken into account.