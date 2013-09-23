Summary

Feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC) is a common condition that is diagnosed by exclusion of other known causes of FLUTD. Urinalysis and abdominal radiographs are recommended at least once for all cases. The pathogenesis of FIC is incompletely understood and an improved understanding could help guide future therapy. The goals of management are to control acute episodes and reduce the severity and frequency of clinical signs in the long term. Acute obstructive episodes present as a medical emergency, requiring intensive stabilisation prior to relief of obstruction by catheterisation. Long-term management is based on environmental modification and conversion to a wet diet. Feline facial pheromones and glycosaminoglycans may be used as adjunctive therapy, but there is insufficient evidence to support their use as sole therapeutic agents. There is some evidence to suggest amitriptyline may be useful for long-term management; however, its use as a short treatment course is not recommended.