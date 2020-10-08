Panel 1. Reference ranges for cats and dogs (Cooper et al, 2020) Systolic 90-120mmhg

Diastolic 55-90mmhg

Mean 60-85mmhg

Hypertension is more commonly diagnosed in cats than dogs, and is typically secondary to either renal disease or hyperthyroidism. Older cats are at an increased risk of developing systemic hypertension (Bijsmans et al, 2015), and a study found the estimated incidence risk of hypertension for cats aged nine and older to be 23.7% (Conroy et al, 2018). Secondary systemic hypertension is by far the most common form of hypertension, with 80% of cases in dogs and cats (Poli, 2018). In dogs, it is usually secondary to another underlying process, such as renal disease, hyperadrenocorticism, phaeochromocytoma or diabetes mellitus (DM).